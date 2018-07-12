Vladimir Putin is a 'competitor', not an 'enemy': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said today that he sees his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a "competitor" but not an "enemy", days before they meet for a high-stakes summit.

"He's not my enemy... ultimately he's a competitor, he's representing Russia, I'm representing the United States," Trump told reporters at a NATO summit.