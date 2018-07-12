Vladimir Putin is a 'competitor', not an 'enemy': Donald Trump

"He's not my enemy... ultimately he's a competitor, he's representing Russia, I'm representing the United States," Trump told reporters at a NATO summit.
US President Donald Trump said today that he sees his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a "competitor" but not an "enemy", days before they meet for a high-stakes summit."He's not my enemy... ultimately he's a competitor, he's representing Russia, I'm representing the United States," Trump told reporters at a NATO summit.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:43 pm