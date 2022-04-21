English
    Vladimir Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol

    "Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape," Putin said in a televised meeting, adding it would be "impractical" to storm the huge industrial area, where more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen remain according to Shoigu.

    AFP
    April 21, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    In rare remarks over the years, Putin has disclosed that his daughters received their university education in Russia, speak several European languages and live in Russia. Not much is known officially beyond that, as the Kremlin has kept Putin's family life firmly out of public sight. (Image: Reuters)

    President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia's "liberation" of Mariupol after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told him Moscow controlled the Ukrainian port city apart from the Azovstal steel plant.

    "Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape," Putin said in a televised meeting, adding it would be "impractical" to storm the huge industrial area, where more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen remain according to Shoigu.



    first published: Apr 21, 2022 01:15 pm
