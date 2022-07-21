English
    Vladimir Putin discusses oil market with Saudi crown prince, who hosted Joe Biden last week

    "The current situation on the world oil market was considered in detail. The importance of further coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST
    File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone on Thursday and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said.

    The conversation took place six days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited the prince in Saudi Arabia – highlighting the kingdom's importance to both Washington and Moscow at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine is roiling global energy markets.

    "The current situation on the world oil market was considered in detail. The importance of further coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

    "It was noted with satisfaction that the countries participating in this format are consistently fulfilling their obligations in order to maintain the necessary balance and stability in the global energy market."

    OPEC+ brings together the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with a group of other producers led by Russia.

    The Kremlin said the two leaders also discussed expanding trade and economic ties, and exchanged views on the situation in Syria.
