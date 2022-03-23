English
    Vladimir Putin ally says the United States is trying to destroy Russia

    Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said such a plan – if ever achieved – could have catastrophic results for the world.

    March 23, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    One of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s closest allies said on Wednesday that the United States aimed to humiliate, divide and ultimately destroy Russia, and vowed the country would never allow that to happen.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said such a plan – if ever achieved – could have catastrophic results for the world.

    "Russia will never allow such a development," he said in a message posted on Telegram.
