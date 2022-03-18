English
    Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks: Kremlin

    "It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

    AFP
    March 18, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

    The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

    "It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

    "Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
    AFP
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 03:20 pm
