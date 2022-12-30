 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Vivienne Westwood dies; brought provocative punk style to high fashion

New York Times
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST

Westwood was just 30 when she and her boyfriend, Malcolm McLaren — who as a music impresario would go on to manage the Sex Pistols — opened a shop called Let It Rock at 430 King’s Road in London.

FILE PHOTO: Designer Vivienne Westwood poses on the catwalk with her models after the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week (Photo: Reuters)

Vivienne Westwood, the designer who defined the look of punk, using rock iconography, royalty, art and religion as recurring motifs in collections that brought a rebellious edge to British style and who later went on to a long career in high fashion, died Thursday in the Clapham neighborhood of South London. She was 81.

Her death was announced by her company, Vivienne Westwood, which did not specify the cause.

Westwood was just 30 when she and her boyfriend, Malcolm McLaren — who as a music impresario would go on to manage the Sex Pistols — opened a shop called Let It Rock at 430 King’s Road in London. The business, which had a pink vinyl sign out front, was an unconventional one, selling fetish wear and fashions inspired by the Teddy Boy look of the 1950s.

In shaping the look of the era, Westwood came to be known as the godmother of punk. After her partnership with McClaren ended, she began designing collections under her own name, and she soon established an international reputation. She went on to open more stores in London and across the globe; her provocative creations appeared on supermodels and celebrities and influenced mainstream fashion. The corsets, platform shoes and mini-crinis (a combination Victorian crinoline and miniskirt) became her hallmarks.

“People really associate her with punk and that whole aesthetic, which is accurate and how she made her name, but she’s so much more than that,” Véronique Hyland, the author of “Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion From the New Look to Millennial Pink” (2022), said in an interview for this obituary. “She was influenced by art history, old master paintings. She’s very focused on the English tradition of tailoring.”

In a memoir published in 2014 and simply called “Vivienne Westwood,” Westwood wrote that people “seem surprised still that you can have been in punk and then also be in couture, but it’s all connected.”