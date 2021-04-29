MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

VisuWell CEO Sam Johnson fired over remarks about male student’s prom dress

VisuWell tweeted Monday that the termination was effective immediately and said the company unequivocally condemns Sam Johnson’s behavior in the video.

Associated Press
April 29, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)


The CEO of a Tennessee telemedicine company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.


James Dalton Stevens told news outlets he wanted to make a statement with the dress but didn’t expect the kind of attention he got from the man who was later identified as Sam Johnson, CEO of VisuWell.


“I definitely know that a man in a dress is going to get a lot of attention and that it’s going to be a focal point,” said Stevens, who was taking photos Saturday at a hotel in Franklin with his boyfriend when Johnson approached.


“Saying you look disgusting, you look ridiculous, you shouldn’t be wearing that, men should be wearing suits not dresses,” Stevens said about the comments Johnson made.


“I genuinely did not think that somebody in 2021 would come up to a person and say that,” he said.


VisuWell tweeted Monday that the termination was effective immediately and said the company unequivocally condemns Johnson’s behavior in the video.


“VisuWell’s culture emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance of any kind,” the statement said. “Mr. Johnson’s actions contradicted the high standards we set for ourselves in promoting the health of those who use our platform.”


Stevens’ boyfriend, Jacob Geittman, said it was wrong of Johnson to approach them.

“You can have your thoughts and opinions, (but) keep them to yourself,” Geittman said. “You don’t need to go up to a teenager, in public, on their prom night, and publicly shame and harass them for what they decided to wear.”

Associated Press
TAGS: #Tennessee #United States #VisuWell #World News
first published: Apr 29, 2021 02:06 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.