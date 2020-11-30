PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Virus-stricken winter unlikely to derail oil market rebalancing: Goldman Sachs

The bank, however, said it expects the winter wave to hit global oil demand by at least 3 million barrels per day, partially offset by heating, restocking and demand in emerging markets.

Reuters

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the winter season will not derail the oil market rebalancing driven mainly by vaccine progress, Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it sees a further upside in Brent to $65 per barrel through 2021.

The bank, however, said it expects the winter wave to hit global oil demand by at least 3 million barrels per day, partially offset by heating, restocking and demand in emerging markets.

"We expect these muddied short-term fundamental signals and the opposite pulls of lockdowns vs. vaccines to keep oil prices volatile in coming weeks," Goldman Sachs said.

Close

Both Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures are set for a more than 20 percent rise in November, lifted by hopes that promising news surrounding vaccine efficacy rates will support fuel demand.

Markets now eye a meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - the OPEC+ grouping - where they are largely expected to delay next year's planned increase in oil output amid a second COVID-19 wave.

"While we base-case a 3-month delay to prevent a return to a global oil surplus through 1Q21, not all producers appear onboard, with a lack of extension representing $5/bbl downside from current spot levels on our modeling, further contributing to short-term price gyrations," Goldman said.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Goldman Sachs #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.