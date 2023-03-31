 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virgin Orbit to lay off about 85% of staff

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Shares of the company, which is controlled by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, fell 38% in after hours trade.

Rocket maker Virgin Orbit Holdings said it was laying off about 85% of staff because it had not been able to raise new investment.

Shares of the company, which is controlled by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, fell 38% in after hours trade.

About 675 employees will lose their jobs, and the company expects to take related charges of about $15 million, Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing.

The move was the result of "the company's inability to secure meaningful funding," the filing said.