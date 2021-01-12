MARKET NEWS

Virgin group founder Richard Branson’s mother dies of COVID-19

Richard Branson said that his mother "held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process." She was 96, Branson in a blog post while announcing the death.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson speaks during an interview while attending the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kelsey Brunner/File photo

Richard Branson’s mother Eve Branson has died of coronavirus, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group announced.

He said that one of his sisters and his nephew, as well the "wonderful nurses who she entertained with tales from her life and much laughter over glasses of whisky", had been with her "until the end".

Branson wrote that his mom had taught his siblings the "importance of hard work, of not taking yourself too seriously, of treating people how you wish to be treated, of entrepreneurship, and so much more."

She was "always working on a project" when he was young and that she was "inventive, fearless, relentless — an entrepreneur before the word existed." the British billionaire said.
Branson also credits the start of the Virgin conglomerate to a 100 pounds given to him by his mother after she had sold a necklace. The name of one of Virgin Galactic's spacecraft, VMS Eve, is named after her and that she "will always be my mothership", he added.
TAGS: #coronavirus #World News
first published: Jan 12, 2021 09:16 am

