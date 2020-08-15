172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|viral-trump-impersonator-sarah-cooper-gets-netflix-show-5707171.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper gets Netflix show

"Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be released this fall and feature a variety of satirical political sketches and other vignettes as well as famous guests

AFP
Sarah Cooper, the US comedian whose uncanny lip-synch impersonations of President Donald Trump have gained millions of fans worldwide, will star in her own Netflix special. © STF / AFP
Sarah Cooper, the US comedian whose uncanny lip-synch impersonations of President Donald Trump have gained millions of fans worldwide, will star in her own Netflix special. © STF / AFP

Sarah Cooper, the United States-based comedian whose uncanny lip-synch impersonations of President Donald Trump have gained millions of fans worldwide, will star in her own Netflix special, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

"Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be released this fall and feature a variety of satirical political sketches and other vignettes as well as famous guests.

It will be executive produced by Maya Rudolph, whose own Emmy-nominated impressions of Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live" have been widely shared since Harris was confirmed Tuesday as the Democrats' vice-presidential candidate.

Close

Cooper, a former Google employee, shot to fame during the pandemic by lampooning some of Trump's most infamous outbursts -- including his suggestion that injecting disinfectant could help fight the coronavirus.

related news

That 49-second clip -- entitled "How to medical" -- saw Cooper lip-synch along to Trump's proposal that bringing "light inside the body" might help combat the disease, while emulating the president's power-posturing body language.

It has been viewed over 22 million times on Twitter alone.

The 40-something Jamaican-born comedian calls Trump her "head writer," and has gained over two million Twitter followers as well as celebrity fans such as former president Barack Obama, comedians Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld, and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Cooper is also the author of best-selling books "100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings" and "How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings."

The variety special will be directed by "Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Netflix #show #social media #USA #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.