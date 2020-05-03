App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days, taking its tally to 271

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Vietnam reported its first new coronavirus infection in nine days on Sunday, a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement. Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.

First Published on May 3, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Vietnam #world

