App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Video of woman masturbating in China store goes viral; will be more careful, says Ikea

In the video, the woman is seen pleasuring herself in various beds and sofas inside a store in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia
Image: Wikimedia

Swedish homeware group, Ikea, has said it will amp up security measures after the video of a woman masturbating inside one of its stores in China went viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, the woman is seen pleasuring herself in various beds and sofas inside the store as shoppers pass by in the background.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” Ikea said in a statement.

Close

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Sweden-based company on Saturday said it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and urged people to visit stores in an "orderly and civilised way".

related news

The identity of the woman seen in the video and of the person who filmed it has not been revealed. Ikea, too, has not named the branch where the incident took place. However, netizens suspect that it was a store in Guangdong province because Cantonese, spoken in parts of southern China, can be heard in the video. Many even speculated that the video was filmed before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus because people seen in the video are not wearing face masks.

“This woman is so brave, I don’t understand, [she’s] just doing it in broad daylight,” read a Weibo post that garnered over 8,000 likes.

“There are so many people around, I just don’t understand,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, the authorities have deleted the uncensored versions of the video from Chinese social media.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #China #IKEA #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | More Indians will shift to digital payments, safer investments, says Capgemini report

Coronavirus pandemic | More Indians will shift to digital payments, safer investments, says Capgemini report

Indian bond yields surge as government borrowing balloons

Indian bond yields surge as government borrowing balloons

Coronavirus | One-third of potential buyers shelve home buying plans: Survey

Coronavirus | One-third of potential buyers shelve home buying plans: Survey

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.