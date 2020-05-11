Video of woman masturbating in China store goes viral; will be more careful, says Ikea

Swedish homeware group, Ikea, has said it will amp up security measures after the video of a woman masturbating inside one of its stores in China went viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, the woman is seen pleasuring herself in various beds and sofas inside the store as shoppers pass by in the background.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” Ikea said in a statement.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Sweden-based company on Saturday said it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and urged people to visit stores in an "orderly and civilised way".

The identity of the woman seen in the video and of the person who filmed it has not been revealed. Ikea, too, has not named the branch where the incident took place. However, netizens suspect that it was a store in Guangdong province because Cantonese, spoken in parts of southern China, can be heard in the video. Many even speculated that the video was filmed before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus because people seen in the video are not wearing face masks.

“This woman is so brave, I don’t understand, [she’s] just doing it in broad daylight,” read a Weibo post that garnered over 8,000 likes.

“There are so many people around, I just don’t understand,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, the authorities have deleted the uncensored versions of the video from Chinese social media.