Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still on

A source at the Commission on Presidential Debates, which oversees the events, said there were no plans to scrap the running mates' debate in Utah on Wednesday.

Reuters

The October 7 vice presidential debate between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will go ahead despite President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus, the debate commission said on Friday.

Pence and Harris announced separately on Friday that they had tested negative for COVID-19.

A source at the Commission on Presidential Debates, which oversees the events, said there were no plans to scrap the running mates' debate in Utah on Wednesday.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 12:12 pm

