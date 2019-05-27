'Very smart' Kim Jong Un knows North Korea must give up nukes: Donald Trump

"He knows that with nuclear... only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well," said Trump, who repeated that North Korea has "tremendous economic potential".
US President Donald Trump on Monday praised North Korean leader as a "very smart" man who is aware that he has to give up nuclear weapons to develop his country."He knows that with nuclear... only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well," said Trump, who repeated that North Korea has "tremendous economic potential".
First Published on May 27, 2019 12:21 pm