Very harsh, testing 3 years ahead for Pakistan Army chief Bajwa

Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa may be faced with something of a quandary today—to be satisfied, after extending his lease in office, or to be anxious, of what lies ahead.

The General is known to be a sound military professional with expertise in the restive and terrorist-infested regions of Waziristan, and has well-grounded understanding of the activities along the Line of Control (LoC) with India and in Kashmir, but the abrupt change in the south Asian security situation in the past week does not leave him any room to revel in.

On Monday, more than three months before he was to retire, General Bajwa got another three more years as Pakistan army chief. The release from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office said: “…the decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment”.

Last year in May, General Bajwa made it into the Forbes’ list of the world’s 75 most powerful persons. The 2018 Forbes citation read: “He (Bajwa) has a difficult task of keeping peace in the US ally state where terrorist groups are present, while managing a complex relationship with India…”

Underlining the fact that in Pakistan, the army chief is the de facto power centre, the citation of the leading publication also said: “Though Pakistan’s top general Qamar Javed Bajwa has a boss on paper (the prime minister appoints him), in reality it is a different story. Late last year he refused (then) Prime Minister Abbasi’s order to send troops to deal with Islamist protesters in Islamabad, and he brokered a peace with the angry crowd, that resulted in the resignation of the justice minister”.

But these are dangerous times in the subcontinent. On August 5, New Delhi’s sudden announcement abrogating the operation of Article 370 and its corollary, Article 35A, that gave special category status and treatment to Jammu and Kashmir and its citizens, put Kashmir on top of Pakistan’s agenda.

Pakistan, which considers Kashmir its very own problem (‘the unfinished business of Partition’), has put everything on hold just to focus on the latest development. On Sunday (August 18) too, Prime Minister Imran Khan was preoccupied with Kashmir and could not make his pre-scheduled address to the nation to mark a year of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, reel out the achievements or indicate the general policy direction.

The sudden brinkmanship by India and the stunning posturing—Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh hinted Sunday that India’s no-first-use nuclear weapons policy may not be sacrosanct, and even declared that henceforth, all negotiations with Pakistan will only be on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir—has caught Islamabad unawares, and it is taking its time to devise an appropriate response in this increasingly escalating war of nerves.

As a professional soldier, General Bajwa would also be bothered by the fact that it was during his watch as the Army chief that the IAF fighters flew over and across PoK to bomb militant locations in Pakistan, a blot he would surely like to erase.

Then there is clear and present danger on the Afghanistan front, especially from the elements of Islamic State of Afghanistan (ISA). With the US and other western powers on the verge of exiting the war-ravaged country, there would be fierce contests between the Taliban and the ISA. Already there are reports of thousands of Uzbek fighters swelling the ISA ranks. The core spots would be on the remote mountainous terrain along the Pak-Afghan border, especially in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, and Paktika.