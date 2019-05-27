'Very good chance' for US-China trade deal 'sometime': Donald Trump

"I think sometime in the future, China and the US will have a great trade deal and we look forward to that," Trump said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
President Donald Trump said on Monday there was a "very good" chance of clinching a trade deal with China as the world's top two economies clash over their trade relationship."I think sometime in the future, China and the US will have a great trade deal and we look forward to that," Trump said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
First Published on May 27, 2019 12:44 pm