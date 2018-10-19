Venkaiah Naidu calls for global convention on terrorism at ASEM summit

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu termed terror as a major threat to peace and stability and called for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the ASEM Summit.

Naidu was addressing the plenary and retreat session at the summit.

The vice president had inaugurated the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit with the theme "Global Partners for Global Challenges" on October 18.

Naidu stated that India valued ASEM as a platform that brings together the leadership of Asia and Europe to exchange views and address global challenges.

Terming terrorism as a major threat to peace and stability, he called for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism while stressing that peace is the prerequisite for progress and it cannot be achieved without combatting terrorism.

He said criminal misappropriation of public assets by economic offenders was posing a threat to the integrity of financial systems. He also expressed the need for international cooperation to deny shelter to economic offenders including by enhancing mechanisms for automatic exchange of information.

He elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to promote inclusive governance, women's welfare, sustainable development and digitalisation.

He pointed out that the biggest driver to prevent climate change was the elimination of poverty through sustainable use of resources. He called on ASEM partners to join the International Solar Alliance, which symbolises Asia-Europe cooperation, an initiative launched by India and France.

Citing India's international connectivity projects, Naidu emphasised "connectivity initiatives must meet universally recognised international norms such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"Connecting nations, connecting the hearts and minds and connecting economic development with environmental protection is at the heart of our shared commitment", he said.

Naidu asserted that "India's development architecture is underpinned by collective efforts for inclusive development" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised.