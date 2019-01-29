App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:09 PM IST

Venezuela's PDVSA bonds fall on US sanctions, sovereign bonds gain

The PDVSA 2026 bond slipped 1 cent to trade at 24.5 cents in the dollar, while the sovereign 2024 issue added 0.44 cents to 32.2 cents - its highest level in 15 months.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Venezuela's PDVSA came under pressure on January 29 after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on the country's state-owned oil firm, while sovereign debt chalked up small gains.

The curbs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration are aimed at severely limiting the OPEC member's crude exports to the US and pressure socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president last week with US backing, said congress would name new boards of directors for PDVSA and its US subsidiary, Citgo.
