 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Velupillai Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says TN leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry dismissed the claim as a "joke" and referred to DNA proof to assert Prabhakaran was killed way back in 2009.

Velupillai Prabhakaran

Fourteen years after the killing of LTTE's Velupillai Prabhakaran, a veteran Tamil nationalist leader claimed in Thanjavur on Monday the leader of Eelam Tamils is doing well and said a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.

The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry dismissed the claim as a "joke" and referred to DNA proof to assert Prabhakaran was killed way back in 2009.

In a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, prefixed his declaration as a 'true announcement' and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to the Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka has created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge. Nedumaran's assertion, however, did not find acceptance with even well-known sympathisers of the cause of Tamil nationalism, including MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

While the chief of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, Prabhakaran was killed in 2009, marking the end of the decades long civil war in Sri Lanka between the Army and the LTTE, Tamil Nadu leaders toeing the Tamil nationalism ideology had time and again claimed over the years that the slain leader was still alive. MDMK chief Vaiko too had years ago said Prabhakaran was alive.