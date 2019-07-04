App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vedanta to seek court order saying Zambia's ZCCM breached shareholder pact

Vedanta said an urgent application had been served on ZCCM and a provisional liquidator appointed for KCM.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta, in the middle of a dispute with the Zambian government over its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business, said it would seek an interim court order declaring that Zambian firm ZCCM had breached the terms of KCM's shareholders' agreement.

"Vedanta will seek an interim court order declaring that ZCCM has breached the KCM Shareholders' Agreement by pursuing winding-up proceedings against KCM in Zambia, and directing ZCCM to withdraw those proceedings," Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta said an urgent application had been served on ZCCM and a provisional liquidator appointed for KCM.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Business #Companies #Vedanta #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.