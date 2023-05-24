English
    Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

    The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for $3 billion failed.

    Reuters
    May 24, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST
    Vedanta Group, the promoter of metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, has signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for $3 billion failed.

    Earlier this month, Vedanta reported an 8% slump in its fourth-quarter profit as prices of metals declined.

    JPMorgan and Oaktree declined to comment, while Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

