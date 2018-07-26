Vedanta Africa base metals halts work at Zambia mine after miner killed

The firm said in June that it plans to double finished copper production at its Konkola mines to 200,000 tonnes this year.
Vedanta Resources Plc's Zambian unit said on Thursday work at its Konkola Copper Mine underground copper shaft 4 was halted after one miner was killed in an accident to allow for investigations into the incident, the company said.The firm said in June that it plans to double finished copper production at its Konkola mines to 200,000 tonnes this year.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:00 pm