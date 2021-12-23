Vaccines, drugs, mutations—Will 2022, too, be the year of coronavirus?

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

At least 5.6 million dead, many more sickened and a world locked down and brought to its knees by a seemingly unending pandemic—no one saw it coming when reports of a viral outbreak in China’s Wuhan province began to emerge in late 2019.

But here we are. As we head into 2022, armed with masks, sanitisers and watchful of each other, the fear is that this could be the third year that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) would dictate our lives.

Omicron, the latest variant, is looming large over the New Year. There is broad agreement that it is more transmissible than the earlier Delta strain but there are conflicting views on the sickness it causes. The biggest worry, however, is the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron, the newest addition to a worryingly long list of Greek alphabets assigned to coronavirus variants.

The virus may have dominated 2021 but it was also the year when medical science offered hope. Will 2022 be the year of the coronavirus yet again? Will we need more vaccines, will we be able to ward Covid off by just popping a pill or will the virus continue to mutate and cause more pain?

(Confirmed Covid cases & deaths, source: Our world in data)

Variants—evolving, present threat

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of COVID-19 response at the World Health Organisation's Emergencies Programme, on December 15 said the emergence of these variants of concern, of which Omicron is the latest, would continue.

Scientifically, contagious diseases mutate over time and geography—either petering out after causing wide-scale deaths—like plagues outbreaks—or taking even deadlier forms (small pox, influenza).

This year saw the emergence of multiple variants of the original SARS-CoV-2 first identified in Wuhan. The Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants did grab headlines but had a significantly lower impact in terms of infections and deaths. Then came Delta.

First identified in India, the Delta variant quickly became the dominant strain, triggering a devastating second wave in the country and spreading across the globe. To date, most confirmed COVID-19 cases are those caused by the Delta variant.

While 2021 started under the shadow of Delta, it is signing off with Omicron. Flagged scientists in South Africa, Omicron is more infectious than other strains due to mutations in the virus’ spike protein which viruses use to latch onto a host.

A worker in PPE stands in Baishazhou market during a visit of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 31. (Image: Reuters)

Omicron– the big bad

Flagged by South Africa in November, the strain was labelled B.1.1.529. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed it a variant of concern in November and named it after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, skipping “nu” and “xi”. Nu due to its phonetic closeness to "new" and the second because it is a common last name in Asia. The New York Times reported 'xi' was also skipped in deference to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Genome sequencing of the B.1.1.529 variant raised concern after researchers found over 30 changes to the spike protein. Due to the sheer number of mutations, this variant is most radically different from the one that emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019, reports have said.

According to early data from researchers at London's Imperial College, infections caused by Omicron strain do not appear to be less severe than infections from Delta, Reuters reported on December 21.

Researchers compared 11,329 people (confirmed or likely Omicron cases) with around 200,000 people infected by other variants and found "no evidence" that Omicron is less severe than Delta, either by the proportion of those testing positive, or those hospitalised after infection.

The report also estimated that after taking individual risk factors into account, the odds of reinfection with Omicron are 5.4 times greater than with Delta.

There is much uncertainty over whether vaccines will be able to effectively prevent infection from the Omicron variant [Representative image]WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on December 20 that it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant than the previous ones.

It was spreading faster than the Delta variant and causing infections in people already vaccinated or those who recovered from the COVID-19 disease, she said.

The variant was successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.

Omicron is bringing shutdowns back. The Netherlands has imposed a lockdown, Germany has put off restrictions at least till after Christmas, for now.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on December 22 the country "must move past the heavy hand of government" and authorities must stop shutting down people's lives with COVID-19 lockdowns. Authorities are now aiming to ramp up the rollout of booster shots.

Neighbouring New Zealand, however, continued its cautious approach and put off its phased border re-opening plan to the end of February.

"All of the evidence, so far, points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet. There's no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Omicron in India: More than 236 Omicron cases had been reported across 12 states, with the national capital New Delhi leading the count, health ministry’s December 23 update said. While the country's Omicron tally did double within a week, there have been no deaths, so far.

In less than 40 percent of cases, patients either fully recovered or were discharged. Union Health Minister MansukhMandaviya said on December 20 that 80 percent of these cases were asymptomatic and the government was “keeping an eye and will monitor its effects”.

India's first two cases were detected in Karnataka on December 2. The other states with cases include Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the union territory of Chandigarh.

Are the existing vaccines enough?

Historically, vaccines take years to develop and would account for the virus mutations during research and development. Most COVID-19 vaccines, however, were developed within a year and a half.

The rapid development of vaccines did stem the spread of Covid and helped normalise life to an extent but vaccine hesitancy, incomplete vaccination and shortages have proven costly.

Only 13 percent of the population in Africa has received one dose of a COVID vaccine.

On December 19, Pfizer and Moderna, who have launched mRNA vaccines, said their jabs were effective against Omicron, adding that a booster or a third shot was needed to ensure protection against the strain.

File image of vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Both pharma companies claim a booster dose protects against Omicron (Image: Reuters)

The New York Times reported that a growing body of preliminary research suggests the COVID-19 vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defence against Omicron.

It said while all vaccines still seemed to provide a significant degree of protection against serious illness from Omicron, only the Pfizer and Moderna shots (with booster) appeared to have initial success at stopping infections. These vaccines are unavailable in most countries.

The other shots (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Sinovac) “do little to nothing to stop the spread of Omicron”, the report said. Since most countries built their inoculation programmes around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic, it added.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, however, told NYT that more data was needed before drawing conclusions about vaccine effectiveness against Omicron and that accelerated vaccination should continue to be the focus of pandemic response.

Vaccines in India

A Reuters report on Imperial College findings said the study of over 11,329 Omicron cases showed that vaccines available in the UK were 0-20 percent effective against the new variant with two doses and 55-80 percent effective after a booster shot.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is widely used in the UK, is also the vaccine taken by a majority of the Indian population (Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India), so the data is something to note.

RamananLaxminarayan, a public health researcher in India and occasional government adviser, told the NYT that a combination of vaccination and previous exposure to the virus seemed to be more effective against Omicron, than only the vaccine. He added that India, has an adult vaccination rate of only about 40 percent, but 90 percent exposure to the virus in some areas.

“Without a doubt Omicron is going to flood through the country. But hopefully India is protected to some extent because of vaccination and exposure,” he was quoted as saying.

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Indian government was considering booster shots, but, at present, Delta was the bigger threat and two doses were working fine against it, Laxminarayan said.

The administration faces a tough choice between getting more unvaccinated people inoculated, or only partly vaccinated, to two doses, or to get boosters to older people and those with high-risk medical conditions as protection against Omicron.

Other treatments to look forward to

A study published in PNAS showed that an experimental molecule that neutralises the COVID-19 virus the same way antibodies do is cheaper and easier to manufacture, a Reuters report said.

Julian Valero of Aarhus University in Denmark said the molecule belongs to a class of compounds known as aptamers, which are made from RNA or DNA and are easier to synthesise than protein-based antibodies that can only be produced in living cells.

Similar to antibodies, aptamers attach themselves to the spike protein on the virus surface and bind tightly, preventing it from breaking into human cells. So far, studies have shown it works on Delta and tests are planned to check for Omicron.

The catch, however, is that these tests have only been conducted on mice. In humans, diagnosis usage is much closer. Jorgen Kjemsa of Aarhus University said experiments comparing the use of the aptamer to antibodies in the widely used rapid COVID-19 tests for infection were underway.

Misinformation, an epidemic of its own

Lauran Neergaard, a medical writer with the Associated Press (AP), called the vaccines “a huge scientific achievement”, noting that the year began with “an immense sense of hope” as several vaccines proved they worked “incredibly well” and while the demand-supply situation was tense, it was misinformation that “turned into its own epidemic”.

“We expected some of that, of course. It is natural for people to ask questions… but there was a firehose of information that required sorting the real, quality science from the baseless claims. And the amount of active disinformation was stunning,” Neergaard said in 2021 Notebook: The COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout.

“Paralleling the pandemic was an epidemic of not just misinformation but disinformation… facts are critical not just to making choices about vaccines and other safety measures for yourself or your family, but to ending the pandemic,” she added.

2022 –is there a silver lining?

To date, seven SARS-CoV-2 strains have been labelled “variant of concern” by WHO. This means that not all mutations will be malignant. Thus, mutations by themselves are not “bad”, they could be inconsequential in terms of vaccines or spread, two loaded factors.

There have been many examples of variants that have seemed scary on paper but had no bad real-world impact; case in point, the Beta variant that emerged in South Africa and grabbed attention due to its infectivity. The scary part is not knowing everything. But, it does share some mutations with other past variants and this gives scientists some insight.

WHO’s Dr Kerkhove is hopeful. The world “has all the tools” and can end the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, she said.

“There's data coming in from a number of countries in terms of how fast Omicron is spreading. We do know Omicron is spreading fast and it does have a growth advantage over Delta in some countries, (but) it is still early days,” she said.

Omicron was circulating in different types of populations that had either finished a Delta wave or where Delta was still dominant, so the WHO was “looking at different levels of immunity in the population and don’t have all the answers yet”, she said, adding, “2022 is the year we can end the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We have tools now that can take the severe spectrum of disease out. We can reduce morbidity, hospitalisation, severe disease, those needing ICU, those who are dying. We can take the death out of COVID-19 and we can also reduce the spread. There will be more (variants) if this virus continues to circulate, and we have tools right now. I'm incredibly hopeful for 2022,” she added.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, was also optimistic. “(We) hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated. If we can keep virus transmission to a minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end."

So, cheers to a happy and healthy 2022.