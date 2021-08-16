Uzbekistan says it 'forced landing' of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing border

Uzbek soldiers guard a checkpoint, two kilometres from "Friendship Bridge" over the Amu Darya river, which separates Uzbekistan and Afghanistan near Termez on August 15, 2021. (PC-Temur ISMAILOV / AFP)

Uzbekistan said Monday that it forced the landing of 46 Afghan aircraft carrying 585 troops that illegally crossed its border on a weekend which saw the Afghan government swept away by the Taliban.

The statement from the Central Asian country's state prosecutor said 22 military planes and 24 military helicopters were "forcibly landed" at Termez airport in southern Uzbekistan on Saturday and Sunday.