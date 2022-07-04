English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest

    Security forces detained 516 people while dispersing the protesters last Friday but have now released many of them, the national guard press office told a briefing.

    Reuters
    July 04, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

    Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan's autonomous province of Karakalpakstan which broke out last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said on Monday.

    Security forces detained 516 people while dispersing the protesters last Friday but have now released many of them, the national guard press office told a briefing.

    On Saturday President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dropped plans to amend articles of the constitution concerning Karakalpakstan's autonomy and its right to secede. He also declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province.

    According to official reports, protesters marched through the provincial capital of Nukus last Friday and then tried to seize local government buildings.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Karakalpakstan #Uzbekistan #World News
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 01:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.