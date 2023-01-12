 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Marion Biotech's production licence suspended; WHO issues medical product alert

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a medical product alert on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by Marion Biotech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Marion Biotech is a manufacturer of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose (Representative Image)

The production licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, allegedly linked with the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, has been suspended while the results of its controversial cough syrup are awaited, an Uttar Pradesh drug official said Thursday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a medical product alert on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by Marion Biotech in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department had carried out an inspection at the firm's office here on December 29 and taken six more samples for testing.

During the inspection, the company representatives could not produce documents related to the production of 'Dok-1 max' cough syrup, prompting the government to order halting of its production immediately, Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.

"The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm," Babbar told PTI.

On the status of the test results, the officer said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results are yet to arrive.