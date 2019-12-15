App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

USTR files notice suspending Dec 15 tariffs on Chinese goods

The move provides formal notice of the decision on Friday not to proceed with the tariffs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday filed a Federal Register notice suspending the 15 percent US tariffs slated to go into effect on Sunday on Chinese goods worth about USD 160 billion after reaching a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing.

The notice said that the December 15 tariffs were "suspended indefinitely." The move provides formal notice of the decision on Friday not to proceed with the tariffs.

"The U.S. Trade Representative will continue to consider the actions being taken in this investigation. In the event that further modifications are appropriate, the U.S. Trade Representative intends to take into account the extensive comments and testimony previously provided," the agency said in the notice.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 09:26 am

tags #trade war #USTR

