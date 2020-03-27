App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Use soap, not guns, and fight coronavirus 'bare hands', Pakistan video says

Pakistan is the latest country to employ creative public safety campaigns to increase awareness.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

A deeply conservative, tribal region of Pakistan is spreading an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus - and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.

In the video set in a field amid lightning, protagonist Pabo "Badmash", or Pabo the Thug, is setting out to defeat the virus. Villagers offer him a wooden bat, a pistol, a sword and even a rocket launcher.

But Pabo astounds them by refusing, saying he will defeat the enemy with his "bare hands".

Close

He then proceeds to wash his hands with soap - and even checks to ensure he has lathered them for 20 seconds, as recommended.

related news

"The soap is my law," says Pabo, playing on the saying "the gun is my law," a common refrain among many Pashtun tribes for whom gun ownership is deeply engrained.

Pakistan is the latest country to employ creative public safety campaigns to increase awareness.

Last month, Vietnam initiated a project involving a catchy music video, which includes demonstrations of hand-washing. India has roped in celebrities to push their campaigns.

Pakistan has more than 1,200 confirmed infections, the highest number in South Asia. Nine people have died.

Many parts of the country have imposed lockdowns, but authorities say they have struggled to get people to cooperate due to a lack of awareness.

They say that is particularly a problem in Khyber-Pakhutunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, which saw the country's first death from the virus last week.

So, two weeks ago, the government reached out to media and communication specialists asking them to help.

"The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government realises that this war will only be won if we win the public awareness war," the province's health minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, told Reuters.

Zeeshan Parwez, a Pakistani-Canadian who owns a video production house in Peshawar, the provincial capital, said the idea was to make the video relate to people sometimes overlooked in government campaigns.

"'The gun is my law' is one of the most used lines in Pashto slang. To replace 'gun' with 'soap' was the perfect rhyming choice."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Pakistan #World News

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.