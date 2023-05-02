 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US World Bank nominee Ajay Banga set for vote on May 3 after 4-hour interview

May 02, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

The World Bank's 25-member executive board is set to vote on the U.S. nominee to run the World Bank, Ajay Banga, on Wednesday after completing a four-hour interview with the ex-Mastercard CEO on Monday, sources familiar with the process said.

Banga, 63, the sole contender to replace departing president David Malpass, is expected to win the consensus-based vote handily after a three-week charm offensive that saw him meet with government officials, business executives and civil society groups around the world, the sources said.

If approved, Banga could start in the new job in early June after the June 1 departure of Malpass.

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Banga, an Indian-born executive who is now a U.S. citizen, in late February.