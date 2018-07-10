App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US woman charged for trying to sell drugs before her court hearing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 24-year-old Kentucky resident, has been accused of trying to sell methamphetamine in the courtroom where she was appearing before a judge for allegedly making a series of threats.

According to a report by Salyersville Independent, Telby Fields was accused of making 'terroristic' threats and was appearing before a judge in a Magoffin County courtroom on July 02.

While waiting for the judge to appear, Fields used the opportunity to allegedly ask at least three people if they wanted to buy methamphetamine from her.

The incident came to light when a security guard overheard the conversation and immediately informed the Magoffin County Sheriff Department Detective Neil Adams.

Adams followed Telby when she allegedly tried to escape using a car parked in the parking lot of the court.

The two men in the vehicle Cole Gaylord and Collin Tenhundfeld, who was arrested and identified later along with Telby, now face multiple charges.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 05:30 pm

