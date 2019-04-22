App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

US withdrawal from Afghanistan focus of next talks: Taliban

In an interview with AFP, the Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said previous negotiations with Washington saw the two sides agree to a total withdrawal, with only the details needing to be fleshed out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Upcoming talks between the Taliban and the United States will focus on the timetable for pulling all foreign forces from Afghanistan, according to a senior Taliban member.

In an interview with AFP, the Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said previous negotiations with Washington saw the two sides agree to a total withdrawal, with only the details needing to be fleshed out.

"In our last round of talks with the US side, we agreed with them on withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan," Shaheen said late Saturday in Doha.

In return for a withdrawal, he said the Taliban have committed to preventing terror groups using Afghanistan as a safe haven or for launching attacks on other countries.

related news

"But still there are some details to be discussed, and this discussion will take place in our next round of talks and that is about (the) timetable of the withdrawal of forces from the country and other details," Shaheen said.

The next round of talks is expected to take place in Doha in the coming weeks, but no dates have been formally announced.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is leading the talks for Washington, said after the latest round ended that "real strides" had been made, but he insisted no agreement was reached on when the US and other countries might leave Afghanistan.

He spoke of an agreement "in draft" on the issues of counter-terrorism, assurances from the Taliban and troop withdrawal, and suggested the next phases would be intra-Afghan dialogue and a ceasefire, but stressed that nothing was finalised.

Khalilzad has also said that "nothing is agreed to until everything has been agreed to."

A summit between the Taliban and Afghan politicians and representatives that was due to take place over the weekend collapsed amid bickering about Kabul's lengthy list of delegates, which initially comprised 250 people.

The conference would have been separate from main US-Taliban peace talks.

The main delegation did not meet with the Taliban, but women's rights organisation Women for Afghan Women (WAW) said two of its members had been present at a meeting that included about two dozen Taliban officials.

Talks so far have faced fierce criticism in Afghanistan and internationally for their lack of women participants.

"WAW expressed concerns for women's future role in society, noting the tremendous strides they have made since 2001," the group said in a statement. While in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban banned girls' education, shredded any Western notion of women's rights and executed women on flimsy allegations of adultery.

The militants now say they support some access to education for girls, though this would be along religious lines in segregated schools.

Shaheen spoke to AFP in Qatari capital Doha, which has become the main hub for Afghanistan peace talks and once hosted a political office for the Taliban.

That facility was closed down after protests by Kabul, which said the Taliban were using the office as a de-facto embassy.

"Right now, we do not have any office," Shaheen said.

"We need an office in order to issue statements, to hold the press conferences in order to give information out to the media about peace and to our own people on a daily basis".
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:01 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.