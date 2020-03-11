App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states: Mike Pence

"In the next 24 hours, we will be working with not only Washington state, but California, with New York and Florida and unveiling our recommendations - CDC's recommendations," Pence told reporters at the White House, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Vice President Mike Pence said that federal authorities would unveil recommendations in the next 24 hours aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in the four states hardest hit so far by the outbreak.

"In the next 24 hours, we will be working with not only Washington state, but California, with New York and Florida and unveiling our recommendations - CDC's recommendations," Pence told reporters at the White House, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Mike Pence #US #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.