English
US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table: Joe Biden

Asked if the United States will lift sanctions first to get Iran back to the negotiating table, Biden replied: “no” in the interview, which was recorded on Friday. Asked if Iran had to stop enriching uranium first, Biden nodded.

Reuters
February 08, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
US President Joe Biden speaks after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during his presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. (Image: AFP)

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to a video released by CBS News on Sunday.


It was not clear exactly what he meant, as Iran is permitted to enrich uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal within certain limits.

Reuters
first published: Feb 8, 2021 07:57 am

