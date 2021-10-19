MARKET NEWS

US will not join Afghanistan talks organized by Russia: State Department

"We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika-plus has been an effective, a constructive forum. We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we’re not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Reuters
October 19, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

The United States will not join talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week, the State Department said.

