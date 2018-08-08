App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US will not be able to prevent Iran from exporting oil: Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

"If the Americans want to keep this simplistic and impossible idea in their minds they should also know its consequences," Zarif said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States will not be able to prevent Iran from exporting oil, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was cited as saying by an Iranian newspaper on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have said in recent weeks that they aim to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero as a means of pressuring Tehran to halt its nuclear and missile programmes and involvement in regional conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

"If the Americans want to keep this simplistic and impossible idea in their minds they should also know its consequences," Zarif said. " They cannot think that Iran won't export oil and others will export."

Zarif did not specify what consequences the U.S. could face.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 02:11 pm

tags #Iran #World News

