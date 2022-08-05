US will 'not allow' China to isolate Taiwan, trip 'not about changing status quo: Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Tokyo on Friday that the United States will "not allow" China to isolate Taiwan, after her visit to the self-ruled island infuriated Beijing.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there. We had high-level visits, senators in the spring, the bi-partisan way, continuing visits, and we will not allow them to isolate Taiwan," she said.

Pelosi told reporters that her visits to Asian countries including Taiwan were "not about changing the status quo" in the region.

"We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo here in Asia, changing the status quo in Taiwan," she said. "It is about the Taiwan Relations Act, US-China policy, all of the pieces of legislation and agreements that have established what our relationship is. To have peace in the Taiwan Strait and have the status quo prevail."