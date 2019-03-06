App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US will look at ramping up North Korea sanctions if it doesn't denuclearise: John Bolton

"If they're not willing to do it, then I think President Trump has been very clear ... they're not going to get relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them and we'll look at ramping those sanctions up in fact," John Bolton told Fox Business Network in an interview.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump's national security adviser said on Tuesday that the United States will look at ramping up sanctions on North Korea if Pyongyang doesn't scrap its nuclear programme.

"If they're not willing to do it, then I think President Trump has been very clear ... they're not going to get relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them and we'll look at ramping those sanctions up in fact," John Bolton told Fox Business Network in an interview.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Donald Trump #John Bolton #North Korea #US #World News

