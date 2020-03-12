App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US will loan $50 billion to small businesses, defer taxes to fight coronavirus: Trump

It will also give affected companies $50 billion more in low-interest loans, he said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States will give individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses a three-month tax holiday to try to fight the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Wednesday night.

It will also give affected companies $50 billion more in low-interest loans, he said.

The moves, designed to keep markets liquid and businesses and consumers spending, were overshadowed by Trump's announcement that the U.S. would suspend travel from Europe for 30 days, and confusion over whether he had said cargo would be banned as well.

Close

Trump said he would instruct the Small Business Administration (SBA), a government agency, "to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus."

related news

Effective immediately, he said, the agency would provide low-interest loans to companies in affected areas.

He said he would ask Congress to increase funding for the SBA lending program to $50 billion. That would be more than double the amount of loans the SBA's flagship lending program made.

He also said that some people and businesses would be able to defer paying their federal income taxes, normally due April 15, for three months, with no penalties.

"Using emergency authority, I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted," he said.

The pledge echoes testimony from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Congress today. Deferring taxes could put another $200 billion into the U.S. economy, both Trump and Mnuchin said but didn't elaborate on how that was calculated.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #SBA #USA #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.