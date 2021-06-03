MARKET NEWS

US: West Virginia to give away shotguns, rifles in COVID-19 vaccination lottery

To get a jab into still hesitant residents, West Virginia will run a lottery every week between June 20 and August 4.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
During the Father’s Day drawing on June 20, the state will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

In a bid to push more and more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the West Virginia administration in the United States has come up with a lottery scheme with prizes like pick-up trucks, hunting rifles, among others.

To get a jab into still hesitant residents, the state will run a lottery every week between June 20 and August 4, with prizes for residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, the state's Republican governor Jim Justice announced on June 1.

As per West Virginia Governor's press release, the giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000-second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

Justice said that the push to get more West Virginians vaccinated is crucial in not only saving lives, but saving the state from the financial impact of continued hospitalizations and prolonged vaccine clinics.

“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it. If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line," he said.

In recent months the state has already offered people between the ages of 16 and 35 -- the age group most reluctant to vaccination -- $100 savings certificates or gift certificates if they got vaccinated.

Started by the state of Ohio, lotteries with millions of dollars at stake for people who get vaccinated are being used to revive vaccination campaigns in the United States.

Other states also trying to attract vaccine holdouts by offering beer, pizza, or tickets to sporting events.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #United States #vaccine #West Virginia
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:32 am

