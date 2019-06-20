App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended June 15, the Labor Department said on June 20.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to underlying market strength despite a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended June 15, the Labor Department said on June 20. Data for the prior week was unrevised.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would decrease to 220,000 in the latest week. The Labor Department said no states were estimated. The drop in claims followed three straight weekly increases.

Close

Claims are being closely watched for signs of a rise in layoffs stemming from a recent escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

related news

The trade war has increased uncertainty over the US economic outlook, prompting the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to signal it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the rest of this year. The US central bank kept rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the meager job gains in May and said "in light of recent developments this bears watching," but also noted that "many labor market indicators remain strong."

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 1,000 to 218,750 last week.

Last week's claims data covered the survey period for the nonfarm payrolls component of June's employment report. The four-week average of claims was little changed between the May and June survey period. Still, economists expect payrolls to pick up in June after increasing by 75,000 jobs in May.

Job growth has cooled from the brisk pace in 2018 in line with the economy, which is slowing as the stimulus from last year's massive tax cuts and increased government spending fades.

The Atlanta Fed is forecasting gross domestic product rising at a 2.0% annualized rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 3.1% pace in the January-March quarter, boosted by a temporary burst in exports and an accumulation of inventories.

Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid declined 37,000 to 1.66 million for the week ended June 8. The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing claims slipped 5,250 to 1.68 million.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United States #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.