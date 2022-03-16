English
    US warns Russia of consequences of any possible Russian use of chemical weapons

    Sullivan told Patrushev that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns, the White House said in a statement.

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (File image: AP)

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, and warned him about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine," the White House said.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 08:33 pm
