US wants to see a successful Pakistan

    PTI
    May 17, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
    Describing Islamabad as an important partner in the region, the White House on Tuesday said it wants to see a successful Pakistan.

    "We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at the White House.

    "Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend," Kirby said in response to a question.

    At a separate news conference, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States does not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or any other country.

    "As it relates to Pakistan, our view is that a strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is key to a strong and stable US-Pakistan relationship," Patel said in response to a question.

