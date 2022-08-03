English
    US wants Taiwan to have freedom with security: Nancy Pelosi

    August 03, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticised by China.

    Asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, Pelosi said the U.S.' chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

    Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China's military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi's visit are an unnecessary reaction.
