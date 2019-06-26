US wants 'reasonable' trade deal with China, says commerce secy Wilbur Ross

Ross said that both the countries need a sensible deal that addresses the legitimate issues.
The United States "is not looking for victory" with China over trade but wants "a sensible deal that addresses the legitimate issues that we have," US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on June 26."There are some inappropriate activities underway by the Chinese. They must cease. If they do, if we make some redressing of the trade imbalance, then that's a reasonable deal for both parties," Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:33 pm