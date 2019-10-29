App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

US voters of Indian-origin throw their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden

Supporting Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community on October 26 launched "AAPIs for Biden" in Las Vegas.

US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries' descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations.

Supporting Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community on October 26 launched "AAPIs for Biden" in Las Vegas.

"'AAPIs for Biden' is a national network of Asian-American and Pacific Islander supporters working to rally the community around Biden's record of accomplishment, and his vision to heal the damage done by Donald Trump and to rebuild the middle class," a press release said on Monday.

The 'AAPIs for Biden' will recruit, train and deploy members from the network to run phone banks, canvasses, community events, days of action and fundraising activities in support of the campaign, it said. "(Former) Vice president Biden is the only Democratic candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections," Ajay Jain Bhutoria, national finance committee member of the 'Biden for President 2020' group, told PTI.

AAPI is the fastest growing racial group in the US and is one of its most diverse community, representing 50 different ethnicities and 100 languages.

"The AAPI vote will be decisive in choosing whom Democrats nominate to take on Donald Trump. The future of our community, our country, and the values that make us strong all depends on the movement that we build together, starting here, to elect Joe as the next US president," said Michelle Kwan, director of surrogates of the 'Biden for President'.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Democratic #Joe Biden #US #World News

