US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Hanoi

Associated Press
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Five decades after the Nixon administration pulled U.S. combat forces out of Vietnam on March 29, 1973, Washington is pressing ahead with a push to increase its military relationship with the Vietnamese.

Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged to boost relations to new levels as they met just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the US troop withdrawal that marked the end of America’s direct military involvement in Vietnam. And it came as Blinken broke ground on a sprawling new USF 1.2 billion US embassy compound in the Vietnamese capital, a project the Biden administration hopes will demonstrate its commitment to further improving ties less than 30 years after diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.

Despite concerns over Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key component of its strategy for the region and has sought to leverage Vietnam’s traditional rivalry with its much larger neighbor China to expand US influence in the region.

We now hope to be able to take (relations) to an even higher level, Blinken said. This has been a very comprehensive and effective relationship and going forward we will continue to deepen relations, Chinh said. We highly appreciate the role and responsibility of the US towards the Asia Pacific, or, in a larger scheme, the Indo-Pacific. He added that Vietnam’s communist government is keen to further elevate our bilateral ties to a new height. Along with a number of China’s smaller neighbors, Vietnam has maritime and territorial disputes with the Chinese in the South China Sea.