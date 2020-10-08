172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-vice-presidential-debate-fly-lands-on-mike-pences-head-leaving-social-media-in-splits-5936411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US vice presidential debate: Fly lands on Mike Pence's head, leaving social media in splits

Unaware of the fly on his head, US Vice President Mike Pence made no attempt to get rid of it. But, viewers noticed it, flooding social media flooded with jokes about the incident.

Nachiket Deuskar
A fly on US Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate (Image courtesy: Twitter/@cspan)
A fly on US Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate (Image courtesy: Twitter/@cspan)

Responding to California Senator Kamala Harris’ charges was not the only thing United States Vice President Mike Pence had to deal with during the vice-presidential debate on October 7. A fly was seen stuck to his head for a long time during the debate.

A fly (yes, the insect) landed on Pence’s hair and stayed put for a while as the vice president and his opponent Harris exchanged barbs over a variety of issues.

Unaware of the fly on his head, Pence made no attempt to get rid of it. While Pence himself did not seem to notice or feel it, social media users did.

Close

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

related news

Some social media users joked that the fly’s performance was second to that of Harris, ahead of Pence. Others, such as Discourse blog co-owner Rafi Schwartz, said “Fly gets 15 seconds, no interruptions. Those are the rules.”

US President Donald Trump's key challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, also jumped into the Twitter trend. He posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter jokingly asking people to "pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."

In another tweet, Biden posted a link to "flywillvote.com", which redirects to a portal meant to help people register for voting.

The final ballots for the 2020 US presidential elections will be cast on November 3.

In the only vice presidential debate on October 7, Harris had to balance her role as Biden's validator with her own historic presence as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket. Pence faced pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump's flagging re-election.

In a debate seen as more civil than last week's first presidential debate, the two clashed over a range of issues including the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, job losses, state of the economy, trade war with China and law enforcement.

Also Read: Vice presidential debate takeaways: COVID-19 pandemic looms over a more civil fight
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 09:34 am

tags #Mike Pence #trends #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.