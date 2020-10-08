US vice presidential debate: Fly lands on Mike Pence's head, leaving social media in splits

A fly on US Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate (Image courtesy: Twitter/@cspan)

Responding to California Senator Kamala Harris’ charges was not the only thing United States Vice President Mike Pence had to deal with during the vice-presidential debate on October 7. A fly was seen stuck to his head for a long time during the debate.

A fly (yes, the insect) landed on Pence’s hair and stayed put for a while as the vice president and his opponent Harris exchanged barbs over a variety of issues.

Unaware of the fly on his head, Pence made no attempt to get rid of it. While Pence himself did not seem to notice or feel it, social media users did.

Some social media users joked that the fly’s performance was second to that of Harris, ahead of Pence. Others, such as Discourse blog co-owner Rafi Schwartz, said “Fly gets 15 seconds , no interruptions. Those are the rules.”

US President Donald Trump's key challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, also jumped into the Twitter trend. He posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter jokingly asking people to "pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."

In another tweet, Biden posted a link to "flywillvote.com", which redirects to a portal meant to help people register for voting.



The final ballots for the 2020 US presidential elections will be cast on November 3.

In the only vice presidential debate on October 7, Harris had to balance her role as Biden's validator with her own historic presence as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket. Pence faced pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump's flagging re-election.

In a debate seen as more civil than last week's first presidential debate, the two clashed over a range of issues including the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, job losses, state of the economy, trade war with China and law enforcement.