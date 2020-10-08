Live now
US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris’ debate to begin shortly
LIVE updates of the vice presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Kamala Harris -- Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s running mates
The vice presidential debate involving United States Vice President Mike Pence, belonging to the Republican Party, and California Senator Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party is set to begin shortly. Pence and Harris are US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden’s running mates, respectively. The debate will span 90 minutes and is likely to involve topics such as the coronavirus crisis, economy and their record. This debate comes a week after Trump and Biden clashed in a chaotic first debate and at a time when the US president is recovering from COVID-19. Most opinion polls have placed Biden-Harris in the lead. But, with three more weeks to go for the final ballots to be cast, things could still change. In fact, this debate serves as an opportunity for millions of voters to directly compare policies and personalities of the running mates of the two leading candidates. Catch the latest updates here.
Who is Mike Pence?
Michael Richard Pence is the 48th Vice President of the United States and Trump’s running mate. He is a lawyer and had previously served as the Governor of Indiana. He is also heading the White House Coronavirus Task Force which is being criticised for its handling of the pandemic.
Who is Kamala Harris?
Kamala Harris is a Senator from California, Joe Biden’s running mate and a lawyer. She is the first African-American woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.
Topics for today's debate?
Unlike Chris Wallace who moderated the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Susan Page has not released a list of topics.
But, it is expected that the two candidates would debate topics that include the coronavirus crisis, economy and their own record in public offices. The topics are subject to change depending on latest news developments.
Moderation and format
The Commission on Presidential Debates, which has a bipartisan board and set of co-chairs, has organised every general election debate since 1988.
USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will be moderating this debate. The moderator changes for every presidential/vice presidential debate. The format is simple: there will be total nine segments spanning approximately 10 minutes each. Both candidates will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in every segment. Each segment will touch upon specific topics which have been decided in advance.
What? When? Where?
The 90-minute debate will start at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (6.30 am Indian Standard Time). It is being held at the Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be streamed on TV and multiple digital platforms, but we hope you stay logged on to Moneycontrol for the updates.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the only United States vice presidential debate between incumbent Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris. The two are President Donald Trump and his main challenger Joe Biden’s running mates, respectively. While Pence belongs to the Republican Party, Harris is a Democrat.
Stay tuned for the latest updates from the debate.