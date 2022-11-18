English
    US Vice President Kamala Harris to convene leaders meeting over North Korea missile launch: White House official

    North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.

    Reuters
    November 18, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    Kamala Harris (Image: AFP)

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea's missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.

    The official said Harris will be joined by top leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand at the retreat on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
    Reuters
